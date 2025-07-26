PM Modi inaugurates new terminal building of Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin airport

Thoothukudi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and inspected the new terminal building of Tuticorin Airport. The Prime Minister undertook a walkthrough of the new terminal building at Tuticorin Airport.(X/Narendra Modi)

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone, inaugurated, and dedicated multiple development projects worth over ₹4,900 crore to the nation during a public event here.

In line with his commitment to developing world-class air infrastructure and enhancing connectivity, the Prime Minister inaugurated the New Terminal Building at Tuticorin Airport, developed at a cost of approximately ₹450 crore, designed to meet the growing aviation demands of the southern region.

Spread across 17,340 square meters, the terminal will be equipped to handle 1,350 passengers during peak hours and 20 lakh passengers annually, with future expansion capacity to accommodate up to 1,800 peak-hour passengers and 25 lakh passengers annually. With 100 per cent LED lighting, energy-efficient electrical and mechanical (E&M) systems, and treated water reuse through an on-site Sewage Treatment Plant, the terminal has been built to achieve a GRIHA-4 sustainability rating. This modern infrastructure is expected to significantly enhance regional air connectivity and stimulate tourism, trade, and investment in southern Tamil Nadu.

In the road infrastructure sector, the Prime Minister dedicated to the nation two strategically significant highway projects.

The first is the 4-laning of the 50 km Sethiyathope-Cholapuram stretch of NH-36, which has been developed at a cost of more than ₹2,350 crore under the Vikravandi-Thanjavur corridor. It includes three bypasses, a 1-km four-lane bridge over the Kollidam River, four major bridges, seven flyovers, and several underpasses, reducing travel time by 45 minutes between Sethiyathope and Cholapuram, and boosting connectivity to the Delta region's cultural and agricultural hubs.

The second project is the 6-laning of the 5.16 km NH-138 Tuticorin Port Road, built at around ₹200 crore. Featuring underpasses and bridges, it will ease cargo flow, cut logistics costs, and support port-led industrial growth around VO Chidambaranar Port.