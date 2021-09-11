Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi inaugurates Sardardham Bhavan; pays tribute to Sardar Patel

Prime Minister Modi also recalled the 9/11 attacks, which took place on this date in 2001, as well as Swami Vivekananda's iconic speech in Chicago from 1893.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 12:08 PM IST
Sardardham Bhavan in Ahmedabad (Image courtesy: sardardham.org)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated via video conferencing the Ahmedabad-based Sardardham Bhavan and, in the same function, also performed the “Bhoomi Pujan” of the Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls’ hostel). The two establishments, as their names suggest, are dedicated to the “Iron Man of India,” Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

PM Modi noted how Lord Ganesha is invoked before doing something new and, coincidentally, the Sardardham Bhavan is being inaugurated at a time when the nation is celebrating Ganeshotsav. “I have full faith that the Sardardham Bhavan will not only empower our future generations, but also inspire them to lead their lives by following principles followed by Sardar Patel in his life,” he remarked.

“All these youngsters will be in decisive roles by the time the country completed 100 years of independence in 2047,” Prime Minister Modi noted.

Remembering the role played by Patel in Kheda movement, PM Modi said that under the Sardar's leadership, all sections of the society came together, forcing the British to listen to their demands. “That inspiration, that energy today stands in front of us as the Statue of Unity,” the Prime Minister said, referring to the world's tallest statue located in Gujarat's Kevadia. It was inaugurated on October 31, 2018, on the 143rd birth anniversary of the “Iron Man.”

PM Modi also recalled various notable events which took place on September 11, including the 9/11 attacks in the United States 20 years ago. However, this date is also associated with inspirational events such as Swami Vivekanand's famous speech in Chicago in 1893 at the World's Parliament of Religions, PM Modi said.

He also announced that a Chair would be established at the Faculty of Arts in Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in the memory of Tamil poet Subramania Bharati, who passes away on this date in 1921.

Vijay Rupani, the chief minister of Gujarat, and his deputy, Nitin Patel, also attended the event and addressed the gathering.

Located in Ahmedabad, the largest city in the western state, the Sardardham Bhavan has state-of-the-art facilities for students, with modern amenities. The Kanya Chhatralaya, meanwhile, will house 2000 girls, irrespective of their economic criteria.

 

