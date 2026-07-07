PM Modi receives grand welcome in Indonesia, talks on defence, food security and more on cards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, received a grand ceremonial welcome upon his arrival in Jakarta, Indonesia. The prime minister is on a three-nation visit, in which the first stop is in Indonesia.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

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Modi arrived in Indonesia on Monday, where he was welcomed with an escort by an Indonesian Air Force fighter jet and a personal reception by the Indonesian President at the airport.

Military fighter jets escorted the Prime Minister's aircraft as it entered Indonesian airspace before he was formally received by Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and greeted with a traditional cultural dance performance.

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi's visit comes at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marking his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi's visit comes at the personal invitation of President Prabowo, marking his fourth journey to the Southeast Asian country. {{/usCountry}}

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After his grand welcome, the prime minister will meet with President Prabowo to discuss bilateral ties between the two nations, defence, and food security, among other topics.

What's on agenda?

Ahead of the prime minister's visit, Sandeep Chakravorty, India's ambassador to Indonesia, told reporters that memorandums of understanding on health, space, pharmaceuticals and food security will be discussed with the Indonesian President.

"Some are in process, some will be finalised in time, some may get delayed, but there will still be outcomes related to the visit," he was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.

New Delhi and Jakarta also hope to conclude certain agreements on BrahMos, which is a joint venture missile manufacturer by India and Russia, along with covering maritime awareness and piracy.

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As per the Prime Minister, this visit to Indonesia also falls under India's neighbourhood first initiative and the MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security Across the Regions) framework.

"My visit to Indonesia and Australia in the Eastern and Southern Indian Ocean, respectively, followed by New Zealand, will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as our outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific," the Prime Minister said in his departure statement.

PM Modi is on a three-nation visit. From July 6 to 8, the prime minister will be in Indonesia, followed by Australia from July 8 to 10. The last stop on the trip is New Zealand from July 10 to 11.