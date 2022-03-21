PM Modi inspects antiquities repatriated to India by Australia

Ahead of the India-Australia virtual summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inspected antiquities that have been repatriated to India by the country Down Under. As many as 29 antiquities repatriated to India belongs to six broad categories on the themes of ‘Shiva and his disciples’, ‘Worshipping Shakti’, ‘Lord Vishnu and his forms’, Jain tradition, portraits and decorative objects.

The antiquities, primarily sculptures and paintings executed in a variety of materials, are from different time periods, with the earliest dating to around 9-10 century CE. These are made of materials like sandstone, marble, bronze, brass and paper, reported PTI citing government sources.

The antiquities represent a large geographical region since they are from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and West Bengal.

This comes as PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are set to hold a second virtual summit to review the progress on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. After the meeting, Canberra will officially announce investments worth a total of ₹1,500 crore (Aus$ 280 million).

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, according to Prime Minister's Office.

“The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defence, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance,” the PMO said in a release.

