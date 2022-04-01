Home / India News / PM Modi interacts with students for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. Watch LIVE
india news

PM Modi interacts with students for ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’. Watch LIVE

  • A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event.
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Students, their parents and teachers waiting for the event to start at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.
Pariksha Pe Charcha: Students, their parents and teachers waiting for the event to start at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.
Published on Apr 01, 2022 10:57 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address the students, their parents and teachers across the nation and overseas for the fifth edition of the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' event. PM Modi is expected to talk about examination stress and address related questions. 

“Looking forward to interacting with our dynamic exam warriors, their parents and teachers at #ParikshaPeCharcha, which begins in a short while at 11 AM,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

The event will be held at Talkatora Stadium, Delhi.

A total of 12.12 lakh students, 2.71 lakh teachers and 90,000 parents have registered themselves for the event.

The event can be watched live on Doordarshan and on the Youtube channel of MoE, Facebook Live and Swayaprabha channels of MoE. The programme can be heard on All India Radio, Live web-streaming of PMO, Ministry of Education, Doordarshan, My.gov.in.

Watch Live here:

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 01, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out