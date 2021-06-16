PM Modi invites investment into India at world meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday invited investment into India, based on what he dubbed were the “five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and a culture of openness”.

Delivering the keynote address at the fifth edition of ‘VivaTech Summit’, the PM said, “India’s strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known. Our nation is home to one of the world’s largest start-up ecosystems. Several unicorns have come up in recent years. Indian tech-talent pool is famous across the world. Indian youth have given tech solutions to some of the world’s most pressing problems.”

“I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem, and culture of openness,” the PM added.

VivaTech is a digital and startup event that is held in Paris every year.

Modi said the emphasis should be on sustainable lifestyles that stop ecological degradation and that the focus should be on “repair and prepare” as the nation emerges from the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. He added that there is a need to insulating the planet against the next pandemic. “We have to continue repairing health infrastructure and our economies,” he said.

In India, which is under the grip of second wave of Covid-19, the infection has been spreading at a fast pace, making new records almost daily in terms of the number of people infected.

The Prime Minister called upon the start-up community to take the lead in working with collective spirit and a human centric approach to overcome the health challenges. “The start-up space is dominated by youngsters. These are people free from the baggage of the past. They are best placed to power global transformation. Our start-ups must explore areas such as health care, eco-friendly technology, including waste recycling, agriculture, new age tools of learning,” he said.

On the issue of digital partnership from start-ups to quantum computing that have emerged as a key priority, Modi said, “History has shown that leadership in new technology drives economic strength, jobs and prosperity. But, our partnerships must also serve a larger purpose, in service of humanity. This pandemic is not only a test of our resilience, but also of our imagination.”