Friday, May 17, 2024
PM Modi jabs Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi: ‘Tickets for foreign trips have been booked’

ByHT News Desk
May 17, 2024 04:01 PM IST

Lok Sabha elections: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said both SP and Congress are equally sympathetic to the terrorists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying that he has been informed that their tickets for a foreign trip post-Lok Sabha elections have been booked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Fatehpur district,(PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for the Lok Sabha elections, in Fatehpur district,(PTI)

"'Panje aur cycle ke sapne toot gaye, khatakhat khatakhat; ab 4 june ke baad ki planning ho rahi hai ki haar ka thikra kispe phodaa jaaye, khatakhat khatakhat; mujhe to koi bataa rha tha ki videsh yatra ka ticket bhi book ho gya hai, khatakhat khatakhat'..." (Dreams of Congress and Samajwadi Party got shattered and now they are making plans for post-June 4 and who is to be blamed for the defeat. I have been informed by someone that their tickets for a foreign trip have been booked), " the prime minister said at a rally in Fatehpur.

PM Modi slams Rahul Gandhi's 'khata khat' remark: 'Gone in Amethi…'

Continuing his attack, Modi said that the Congress has no existence in Uttar Pradesh. "The entire Congress is engaged in safeguarding the respect of a family. But still, the partnership of two boys gets launched every election because compatibility of both SP and Congress matches each other as both are dedicated to family, both are in politics for corruption, both can do anything to please their vote bank, both promote criminals and mafias, and both SP and Congress are equally sympathetic to the terrorists," he was quoted by ANI as saying.

Prime Minister Modi also slammed Akhilesh Yadav for visiting the ancestral house of deceased gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in Ghazipur.

PM Narendra Modi to INDIA bloc: 'Learn from Yogi Adityanath where to run bulldozer'

“SP's love for mafias hasn't ended yet, their party chief is reading 'fatiah' on the grave of the mafia... Pakistan used to attack our country, Congress used to give them a clean chit and they have weaved a false narrative of 'Saffron Terrorism'. And if UP SP government is giving hospitality to rioters and they use to take helicopters to visit CM,” he added.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

India News / PM Modi jabs Akhilesh Yadav, Rahul Gandhi: 'Tickets for foreign trips have been booked'

