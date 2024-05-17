PM Narendra Modi to INDIA bloc: 'Learn from Yogi Adityanath where to run bulldozer'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday claimed the Samajwadi Party and the Congress will run a bulldozer over the Ram temple in Ayodhya if they come to power. In a sharp jibe at the INDIA bloc allies, he further said that the former must take tuition from Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to learn “where to run bulldozers”. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Barabanki. (PTI)

"If SP and Congress come to power, Ram Lalla will be in a tent again and they will run a bulldozer on Ram temple. They should take tuition from Yogi ji, where to run a bulldozer and where you shouldn't," PM Modi said at a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

PM Modi further said the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance is working for the betterment of the country. On the other hand, the INDIA bloc, he said, is creating disturbances.

"As the elections furthers, the INDI alliance members are beginning to fall apart," PM Modi added.

PM Modi said the INDIA alliance is in the Lok Sabha elections' fray in order to foment instability in the country.

He said the BJP will score a hat-trick by winning three consecutive Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi took a sharp jibe at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, saying he has found a new aunt in Mamata Banerjee.

"The Samajwadi prince (Akhilesh Yadav) has found refuge under a new aunt (Mamata Banerjee). This new aunt is in Bengal. And this aunty has told the INDI alliance that I will support you but from the outside," PM Modi added.

Akhilesh Yadav calls his former ally, BSP chief Mayawati, bua (aunt).

PM Modi claimed that the Congress's alleged plan to reverse the Supreme Court's judgement on Ayodhya could become a reality.

"Some people may wonder how this can be possible. Don't be in any confusion...during the freedom struggle where there talks about dividing the country, then people used to say a country can't be divided. However, it happened, they did it. They can go to any extent; their track record is such. For them, country is nothing, family and power is everything," he added, per PTI.

PM Modi is currently on an interview spree. Over the past few days, he has spoken to several media houses. In a recent interview with News18, PM Modi said he would never do "Hindu-Muslim" in politics.