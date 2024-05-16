 PM Modi reveals plan for money seized by ED in corruption cases, says… | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Thursday, May 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
PM Modi reveals plan for money seized by ED in corruption cases, says…

ByHT News Desk
May 16, 2024 10:28 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ED was ‘dysfunctional’ during the Congress rule and started working effectively under the current dispensation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the Centre is exploring options to return the money seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the corruption cases to the poor.

In an interview with India Today, Modi said that he is putting a lot of thought into this. "I feel from my heart that these people have looted the poor's money by misusing their position, and they should get it back."

The prime minister told India Today that he is seeking the assistance of the legal team and if he has to make legal changes, he will do it. Modi, seeking a third straight term as prime minister, said that he asked the judiciary to advise him on what to do with the money seized by the agency.

The Narendra Modi government has been accused by the opposition of misusing the central agencies. The prime minister said that the ED was ‘dysfunctional’ during the Congress rule and started working effectively under the current dispensation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has never indulged in 'Hindu-Muslim' politics and has actually exposed the opposition's communal agenda.(HT_PRINT)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he has never indulged in 'Hindu-Muslim' politics and has actually exposed the opposition's communal agenda.(HT_PRINT)

PM Modi on ‘Hindu-Muslim politics’

During the India Today interview, Prime Minister Modi rejected allegations of indulging in ‘Hindu-Muslim’ politics. He alleged that a communal angle was being given to his speeches and said that his attacks were aimed at political parties practicing appeasement politics.

Modi said that he has never done ‘Hindu-Muslim’ politics and will never do it.
"But if I say that triple talaq is wrong, then I am [labelled] ‘anti-Muslim’. If I’m labelled like this, then it is their [critics'] compulsion, not mine,” the prime minister told India Today.

Modi said that he has exposed ‘communal politics’ of the opposition. The prime minister alleged that the opposition wrote in the manifesto that they will bring the minorities under the contract system.

Till now, four phases of Lok Sabha elections have been concluded. Voting in the remaining phases will be held on May 20, May 25 and June 1. Counting of votes will take place on June 4.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

