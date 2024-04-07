 Akhilesh visits Mukhtar’s house, presses for judicial probe again - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Akhilesh visits Mukhtar’s house, presses for judicial probe again

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 08, 2024 06:30 AM IST

The SP leader reiterated his demand for a probe, under supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, into Ansari’s death.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav met the family members of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who died following a cardiac arrest in Banda on March 28, at his ancestral house “Phatak” in Yusufpur locality of Mohammadabad town in Ghazipur on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets family members of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at the latter's residence, in Ghazipur, Sunday (PTI)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav meets family members of late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari at the latter's residence, in Ghazipur, Sunday (PTI)

The SP leader reiterated his demand for a probe, under supervision of a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, into Ansari’s death.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Yadav met Mukhtar’s brothers Afzal Ansari (sitting Bahujan Samaj Party MP from Ghazipur and the Samajwadi Party candidate for the same seat), Sibgatullah Ansari (two-time former SP), his nephew Mohammadabad MLA Suhaib Ansari, and his son Omar Ansari during the visit.

“I came to share the pain of a family (of Mukhtar Ansari). I met all the members of the family,” Yadav said to the media.

Will anyone accept that Mukhtar Ansari’s death was natural, Yadav asked.

“Isn’t there a feeling among the general public that the government is hiding something? The government has no answer to the incident,” he said.

“I don’t have trust in the government. If a probe in the matter is conducted under the supervision of a sitting judge of Supreme Court, then the truth will come out,” Yadav said.

To a query as to why he visited Mukhtar’s ancestral house on Sunday though he once opposed his entry into the SP, Yadav said, “Politics is always based on current circumstances.”

Mohammadabad MLA Suhaib Ansari said, “We are deeply grateful to the honourable SP chief.”

Tight security arrangements were made for the Akhilesh Yadav’s visit. Ghazipur district magistrate Aryaka Akhauri and superintendent of police Omvir Singh were present. Paramilitary force and police personnel were deployed.

Meanwhile, asked about his party changing candidates on various seats, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Will the BJP be able to tell who will be the Kaiserganj Lok Sabha candidate?”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Other Cities / Akhilesh visits Mukhtar’s house, presses for judicial probe again
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On