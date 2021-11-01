PM Modi, Johnson review 2030 Roadmap, discuss Afghanistan at sidelines of COP26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson on Monday reviewed the implementation of Roadmap 2030 for future India-UK relations, particularly in the areas of trade, economy, health, defence, and security areas, according to the ministry of external affairs. PM Modi congratulated Johnson for successfully organising the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the Conference of Parties 26 or COP26, and for his “personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.”

On the sidelines of the two-week-long climate meet, the two leaders discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and post-Covid global economic recovery.

They expressed satisfaction at the progress in delivering Enhanced Trade Partnership, including steps taken towards the launch of free trade agreement (FTA) negotiations, the ministry said.

The prime minister reiterated India's commitment to closely working with the UK on climate finance, technology and innovation and discussed cooperation in areas like green hydrogen, renewables and clean technologies.

After the meeting, PM Modi also addressed a side event convened by Johnson on ‘Action and Solidarity - The Critical Decade’. Speaking at the event, the prime minister stressed the need to make adaptation the “main part of our development policies and schemes.”

Highlighting the schemes back home like ‘Nal Se Jal', Clean India Mission and Ujjawala, he said that they have not only given adaptation benefits to the citizens but also improved their quality of life.

“Many traditional communities have knowledge of living in harmony with nature. To make sure that this knowledge flows to the next generations, it should be added to the schools’ syllabus. Protection of lifestyle suitable to local conditions can also be an important part of adaptation,” he said.