PM Modi condoles passing away of Nepal's PM Pushpa Dahal's wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences to his Nepal counterpart Pushpa Kamal Dahal over the passing away of his wife Sita Dahal.

“Extremely saddened to learn about the demise of Mrs. Sita Dahal. I express my sincere condolences to @cmprachanda and pray that the departed soul finds eternal peace. Om Shanti,” PM Modi said on Twitter.

Nepal’s First Lady, Sita Dahal, the wife of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal passed away on Wednesday morning after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to authorities of the private hospital in Kathmandu where she was admitted.

Sita Dahal was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), a rare neurological disorder, the hospital announced.

She died at 8:33 am according to a statement by the Norvic International Hospital.

“Mrs Sita Dahal 69 yrs/female, known case Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy, Parkinsonism, Diabetes Mellitus-II and hypertension under (on/off) Domiciliary oxygen with PEG feeding and indwelling catheter went into cardiac arrest at 8:00 AM 27th Ashad (July 12). Despite resuscitation, she could not be revived and declared dead at 8:33 AM,” Professor Dr. Yubraj Sharma, personal physician of the Nepal Prime Minister said.

Progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP) is a rare brain disorder that causes problems with movement, walking and balance, and eye movement. It results from damage to nerve cells in the brain that control thinking and body movement.

The disorder’s long name indicates that the disease worsens (progressive) and causes weakness (palsy) by damaging certain parts of the brain above nerve cell clusters called nuclei (supranuclear) that control eye movement.

PSP is different from Parkinson’s disease-another movement disorder-although they share some symptoms. Currently, there is no effective treatment for PSP, but some symptoms can be managed with medication or other interventions.

In October last year, Sita Dahal was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after her health deteriorated.

She was taken to various hospitals in India as well as in Nepal for further treatment but her condition did not improve.

As per the doctors, PSP is a rare disease and is seen in only 5-6 out of 1,00,000 people.