PM Modi lauds IAF's humanitarian spirit as it celebrates foundation day
PM Modi lauds IAF’s humanitarian spirit as it celebrates foundation day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the country’s air warriors on the 89th foundation day of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 03:39 PM IST
By Isha Sahai Bhatnagar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated the country’s air warriors on the 89th foundation day of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday. In a tweet, Modi said, “Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges.” He also posted photos of the IAF in action.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh said India is proud of its air warriors. “Greetings and warm wishes to all #IndianAirForce personnel & their families on the 89th anniversary of this indomitable force. We are proud of our air warriors for responding to varied challenges with alacrity and resilience & being steadfast in the service to the Nation,” he tweeted.

The IAF celebrates its foundation day on October 8. The celebrations are held at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad. The 2021 IAF parade will pay tributes to the heroes of the 1971 war, which led to Bangladesh’s creation. “We will depict the famous Tangail (Bangladesh) airdrop operation with three paratroopers, including one from the Army, making a jump from a vintage Dakota transport aircraft,” said an IAF officer.

Three units of the IAF will receive the prestigious Chief of Air Staff Unit Citations in recognition of their air duel with Pakistani jets in February 2019 and operations in Ladakh following China’s aggression.

