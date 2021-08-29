Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi lauds Sukhet Model to check pollution in Madhubani villages
india news

PM Modi lauds Sukhet Model to check pollution in Madhubani villages

The PM said the model had a four-fold benefit like pollution free environment in villages, disposal of waste in villages, monetary assistance to villagers for gas cylinders and availability of organic fertilisers to farmers.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 09:44 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Sukhet Model adopted by Dr Rajendra Prasad Agriculture University, Madhubani to check pollution in villages, on his radio programme Maan Ki Baat on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO.)

An initiative called ‘Sukhet Model” adopted by Dr Rajendra Prasad Agriculture University, Madhubani and local agricultural research centres to check pollution in villages was praised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Maan Ki Baat address on Sunday.

The PM said the initiative was giving an impetus to the Swatch Bharat campaign and also providing benefits to farmers. In his address, Modi talked about the major highlights of the Sukhet Model stating how cow dung and waste from houses of villagers are collected and in return the villagers are given money for gas cylinders.

He said the waste collected from the villages is used to manufacture Vermi compost, which is made available to farmers.

The PM said the model had a four-fold benefit like pollution free environment in villages, disposal of waste in villages, monetary assistance to villagers for gas cylinders and availability of organic fertilisers to farmers. “Just think how such initiatives can increase the strength of our villages. This is the subject of Atma Nirbharta. I will urge all panchayats to think about doing something like this,” the PM said.

The Sukhet Model was launched by the agricultural department as part of the climate resilient agricultural programme in 2019.

