Working towards preparing 1 lakh Covid frontline workers: PM Modi launches customized crash course programme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday India needs to be prepared to combat new challenges posed by the rapidly mutating coronavirus as the country is witnessing a waning second wave of the pandemic. “Covid-19 is still there and there is a strong possibility of the virus being mutated. Therefore, the country’s preparations have to be ramped up in order to combat new challenges. We are working towards preparing 1 lakh frontline workers in the country,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking at the launch of the customized crash course programme for Covid-19 frontline workers. PM Modi said the crash course will be completed within two to three months. The frontline workers will be immediately available and will act as a ‘trained sahayak’ to assist in the present arrangements and reduce the burden, he added.

“The crash course has been designed by the country’s top experts upon the requirement of states,” PM Modi said during the virtual address and pointed out the programme will also bring new employment opportunities for the country’s youth.

The customized crash course programme is designed as a special programme under the Central Component of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 3.0, with a financial outlay of ₹276 crore, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. The programme will commence in 111 training centres spread over 26 states. Frontline workers will be trained in six customised job roles - home care support, basic care support, advanced care support, emergency care support, sample collection support, and medical equipment support, the PMO statement added.

The programme also aims towards creating skilled non-medical healthcare workers to fill the present and future requirements of the workforce in India’s health sector.

Towards the end of his address, PM Modi said that from June 21 vaccine doses will be administered free of cost to those above the age of 18. “The Centre is committed to vaccinating every citizen of this country for free. We have to follow all Covid protocols. Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing is extremely important,” he said.