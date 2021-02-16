PM Modi launches development projects on Maharaja Suheldev's birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and Maharaja Suheldev Development project and dedicated to public Maharaja Suheldev State Medical College (Baharaich) via video conferencing.
Governor Anandiben Patel and chief minister Yogi Adityanath were present at the programme organised in Bahraich on the occasion of birth anniversary of Maharaja Suheldev.
