Some people in Delhi are teaching me democracy every day, says PM Modi

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 13:04 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) SEHAT scheme for the residents of Jammu and Kashmir which will benefit 21 lakh eligible people on the basis of Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC) 2011, who will be able to avail free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh medical expense.

“When people for whom we are working for praise me, those words become blessings for me,” PM Modi said after interacting with two beneficiaries of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“This is a historic day for J&K. Every people of J&K will get benefits of Ayushman Bharat scheme. I wanted to launch this scheme yesterday on the occasion of Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. Atalji had a special connection with J&K, which is now prospering on his way of ‘Insaniyat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat,’” PM Modi said.

Lauding the leadership of PM Modi, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said 10 lakh 70,000 farmers have been benefitted by Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. “From August last year, there has been a new wave of development in Jammu and Kashmir,” the L-G said listing out the new development projects in the Union Territory.

All preparation for Covid-19 vaccine has also been done in J&K, Sinha said.

“Today is very significant day for J&K. This is being launched a day after Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birth anniversary. Every one is aware of Vajpayeeji’s sentiment for Kashmir,” Union home minister Amit Shah said.

“The scheme is in force every where. But everywhere else, it is only meant for the poor. J&K is the first place where all residents will be able to reap the benefits of this scheme,” Amit Shah said.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the SEHAT scheme would work in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY). “The scheme would operate in insurance mode in convergence with Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY),” the statement read, adding that the benefits of the scheme would be portable across all 24,148 hospitals enlisted under ABPM-JAY in India.