PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stone for multiple projects worth 18,000 cr in Dehradun

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth around ₹18,000 crores in Dehradun, Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of eleven development projects including the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around ₹8300 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In major highglight, the corrirdor will significantly reduce the travel time from Delhi to Dehradun from six hours to around 2.5 hours.

The corridor will have seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will also have Asia's largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 kilometres) for unrestricted wildlife movement. Also, the 340 metres long tunnel near Dat Kaali temple, Dehradun will help reduce impact on wildlife.

“Today, India is moving ahead with the intention of investing more than Rs.100 lakh crores on modern infrastructure," PM Modi said while addressing a rally after launch event. “ In the last 5 years, the Centre has approved more than ₹1 lakh crores for the development of Uttarakhand. More than ₹18,000 crores have been invested in today's developmental projects," he noted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Today, India is moving forward with the intention of investing more than ₹100 lakh crores in modern infrastructure: PM Narendra Modi in Dehradun, Uttarakhand," PM Modi also said.

Praising the construction of the Delhi-Dehradun economic corridor, PM Modi said, “Today, I am very happy that the foundation stone of the corridor has been laid. When it is ready, the time taken to travel from Delhi to Dehradun will be almost halved."

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was also present at the event along with other senior officials.

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone for Dehradun - Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) road project, being constructed at a cost of around ₹1700 crore. After completion, the it will reduce travel time and provide seamless connectivity between the two places. It will also boost inter-state tourism. The Najibabad-Kotdwar road widening project will reduce travel time and also improve connectivity to Lansdowne.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accoriding to official statement, a bridge across River Ganga next to the Laksham Jhula will also be constructed. The world-renowned Lakshman Jhula was constructed in 1929, but has now been closed due to decreased load carrying capacity.

It will also have a provision of a glass deck for people walking, and will also allow light weight vehicles to move across.