In webinar on Budget, PM Modi lists 5 major announcements made for education sector

Empowering today's ‘gen next’ means empowerment of India's future, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, as he addressed a webinar on education sector-related announcements made in the Union Budget, which was presented by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1.

At 11 AM today, will be addressing a webinar on how this year’s Union Budget will have a positive impact on the education sector. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 21, 2022

Elaborating this statement, he said this is because youngsters are the future leaders of the country, as well ones who will build its future.

PM Modi also listed five areas within the education sector on which emphasis was laid in the Union Budget.

“The first is universalisation of quality education. This means that major decision have been taken for the expansion of the education system, to improve its quality and capability,” he said.

The second and third, he said, are skill development, and urban planning & design. “In the Budget, we focused on creating a digital ecosystem. We will also ensure that skills are developed in accordance with needs of the industry,” Prime Minister Modi said.

There's a need to integrate India's ancient experience and knowledge in our education system, he said, explaining urban planning & design.

“Internationalisation is the fourth major area, and this means bringing world-class universities to our country. The fifth is ‘AVGC’ or animation visual effects gaming comic,” PM Modi remarked.

All these areas have immense opportunities for employment as well as huge global market, he concluded.