e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs

PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs

PM Modi met the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs on Wednesday and heard their views on public service during the interaction.

india Updated: Jul 22, 2020 18:59 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Modi, who met the newly-elected MPs today, has often stressed on the need for party MPs to attend parliament and publicly articulate party’s positions on key policies.
Prime Minister Modi, who met the newly-elected MPs today, has often stressed on the need for party MPs to attend parliament and publicly articulate party’s positions on key policies. (Narendra Modi/Twitter)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has advised party’s newly elected members of parliament (MP) in Rajya Sabha on the importance of maintaining constant people connect and embracing latest technology apart from keeping abreast with the latest policy issues among other important aspects of their responsibilities as BJP parliamentarians.

“Urged MPs to keep themselves updated with latest policy issues. Also emphasised on being effective on the floor of the House as well as in the field, among people,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

Prime Minister Modi, who met the newly-elected MPs today, has often stressed on the need for party MPs to attend parliament and publicly articulate party’s positions on key policies. After Wednesday’s interaction with the MPs, he said it was wonderful to hear their views on public service.

“Had an excellent interaction with the newly elected BJP Rajya Sabha MPs. It was wonderful to hear their views and passion towards public service. This is a group of MPs who are diverse and will certainly make effective contributions to Parliamentary proceedings,” PM Narendra Modi’s other tweet on the issue said.

The BJP won 11 out of 24 seats for which Rajya Sabha elections were recently held in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Rajasthan on June 19, 2020.

Also Read: PM Modi to address India Ideas Summit tonight, share views on ‘building better future’

The party has organized several workshops for new MPs to apprise them of expected conduct in the parliament and the house rules to ensure their effective participation in the proceedings. It has also equally emphasized on the need for them to use social media effectively and responsibly.

Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly warned BJP lawmakers and ministers to stay away from “power brokers” and not to get into any controversy with their conduct or speeches.

Also Read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, 200 people to attend

Party MPs have also been regularly briefed on several important subjects including how to use MPLADS funds received annually by MPs to do developmental work in their constituencies and what to ask and what not during the question hour in Parliament.

tags
top news
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
US secures 100 million doses of potential Covid-19 vaccine for $1.95 billion
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
Pilot seeks ‘Re 1 and apology’ from MLA who alleged bribe offer to join BJP
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
PM Modi lists three important things for newly-elected BJP RS MPs
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi is key to Congress govt in Rajasthan
Once running for CM’s post, ‘sidelined’ CP Joshi is key to Congress govt in Rajasthan
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Twin naval exercises with US supercarriers signal QUAD has arrived
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
Livid China ready to retaliate after US says shut Houston consulate in 72 hours
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
‘Give it a go, no harm in applying’: How Kumble landed India’s coaching job
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
Watch: India’s anti-tank guided missile Dhruvastra successfully test fired
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiCovid-19 VaccineRajasthan Political CrisisHaryana Board Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In