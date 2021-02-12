Home / India News / PM Modi meets newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs
india news

"Met newly elected @BJP4India Rajya Sabha MPs. Wished them the very best for their Parliamentary innings," Modi tweeted.
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 08:27 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs of BJP, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the newly-elected Rajya Sabha MPs of the BJP.

Former Bihar deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, party's national general secretary Arun Singh and Neeraj Shekhar were among the MPs who met the prime minister.

