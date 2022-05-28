PM Modi on 8 years of governance: 'Followed teachings of Mahatma Gandhi, Patel'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his home state of Gujarat on Saturday, said his government has made “sincere attempts to serve the country by following teachings of Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.”

"The BJP-led NDA government at the center is completing eight years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to the service and welfare of the poor and good governance. Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we gave a new impetus to the development of the country," the prime minister said.

“In eight years, we made honest efforts to build India of the dreams of Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) and Sardar Patel. Bapu wanted an India that would empower the poor, Dalit, victim, tribals, women; where hygiene and health become a way of life; whose economic system has indigenous solutions.”

"Today, when I have come to the land of Gujarat, I want to bow my head and respect all people here. I left no stone unturned in the service of the motherland because of the values and education you gave me, you taught me how to live for the society," PM Modi said in his home state.

Modi was elected to serve as Gujarat's CM for the fourth time in 2012. He often refers to his administrative experience in Gujarat while recalling his political journey.

Referring to the pandemic, he said: "If there is a government for the poor, then how does it serve them... it works to empower them… this is what the whole country is watching today. The country has experienced this continuously even amid the biggest crisis of 100 years. When the epidemic started, there was a problem of food and drink in front of the poor, so we opened the granaries of the country."

PM Modi began his two-day visit on Saturday morning with the inauguration of a multispeciality hospital in Rajkot. He will also visit Gandhinagar where he would be speaking at an event linked to the cooperative sector.

“I look forward to being among stalwarts of the cooperative sector at the 'Sahakar Se Samriddhi' programme in Gandhinagar at 4 PM. Gujarat’s cooperative sector has played a big role in the state’s progress,” he had tweeted on Saturday morning.

