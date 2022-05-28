PM Modi begins two-day Gujarat visit from today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to begin a two-day visit to Gujarat from Saturday during which he is scheduled to address a seminar for cooperatives in the state, according to a government press release.

The release stated that the PM is scheduled to visit the newly built Matushri K DP Multispeciality Hospital in Atkot, Rajkot on Saturday morning where he will address a public function. The hospital is managed by the Shree Patel Seva Samaj.

The release said that around 4pm, the Prime Minister will address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions on ‘Sahakar Se Samriddhi’ at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar, where he will also inaugurate the Nano Urea (Liquid) Plant constructed at IFFCO, Kalol.

The cooperative sector of Gujarat is seen as a role model for the country. There are more than 84,000 societies in state’s cooperatives sector. About 231 lakh members are associated with these societies. More than 7,000 representatives from various cooperative institutions are expected to participate in the seminar.

According to the release, the Urea plant at Kalol was built at a cost of ₹175 crore and has been established keeping in mind the increase in crop yield through the use of Nano Urea. The plant will produce about 1.5 lakh bottles of 500 ml per day.