'No ifs and buts on terrorism': PM Modi tells US Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said there can be "no ifs or buts" in dealing with terrorism and sought action against state sponsors of terrorism, in a veiled attack on Pakistan. (Click here for PM Modi in US LIVE updates)

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a joint meeting of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)

In his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress, Prime Minister Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more than a decade after 26/11 in Mumbai, radicalism and terrorism still remain a pressing danger for the whole world.

"These ideologies keep taking new identities and forms, but their intentions are the same. Terrorism is an enemy of humanity and there can be no ifs or buts in dealing with it. We must overcome all such forces sponsoring and exporting terror," he said.

Prime Minister Modi also made a veiled reference to China, saying the global order is based on the respect for the principles of the UN Charter, peaceful resolution of disputes, and respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Noting that the Ukraine conflict is causing great pain in the region, Modi said he has said directly and publicly, "this is not an era of war. But, it is one of dialogue and diplomacy."

Representing 1.4 billion Indians, Modi in his address said democracy is one of their sacred and shared values.

"It has evolved over a long time, and taken various forms and systems. Throughout history, however, one thing has been clear. Democracy is the spirit that supports equality and dignity. Democracy is the idea that welcomes debate and discourse,” he said in his address to the Joint Meeting of the US Congress, which was attended by Congressmen and Senators along with hundreds of Indian Americans watching it from the visitors gallery.

"Democracy is the culture that gives wings to thought and expression. India is blessed to have such values from times immemorial. In the evolution of the democratic spirit, India is the Mother of Democracy,” he said.