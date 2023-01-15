Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi ‘pained’ by Nepal plane crash: ‘Precious lives lost including Indians'

PM Modi ‘pained’ by Nepal plane crash: ‘Precious lives lost including Indians'

india news
Updated on Jan 15, 2023 08:43 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was “pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal” in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file)
ByAniruddha Dhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was “pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal” in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals.

“Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families.”

As many as 68 people were killed when a Nepalese passenger plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashed into a river gorge while landing at the newly-opened airport in central Nepal's resort city of Pokhara on Sunday in the Himalayan nation's deadliest aviation accident in over 30 years.

Yeti Airlines' 9N-ANC ATR-72 aircraft took off from Kathmandu's Tribhuvan International Airport at 10:33 am and crashed on the bank of the Seti River between the old airport and the new airport minutes before landing, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
nepal plane crash
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP