Home / India News / Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute, says 'we remember their sacrifices'
india news

Kargil Vijay Diwas: PM Modi pays tribute, says 'we remember their sacrifices'

Kargil Vijay Diwas: The Prime Minister also shared an excerpt from his last year's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 26, 2021 07:52 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses through video conferencing in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid a tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil war, which India fought with Pakistan in 1999 and won, on Kargil Vijay Diwas and said the bravery of those who sacrificed their lives motivates Indians every single day. The Prime Minister also shared an excerpt from his last year's monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day. Also sharing an excerpt from last year’s ’Mann Ki Baat.’," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The Indian armed forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay.

Topics
kargil vijay diwas
