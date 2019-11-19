e-paper
PM Modi pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984.

india Updated: Nov 19, 2019 09:34 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Indira Gandhi re-elected as Prime Minister in 1984.
Indira Gandhi re-elected as Prime Minister in 1984. (HT Archive / N Thyagarajan)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to Indira Gandhi on her 102nd birth anniversary.

Indira Gandhi was the prime minister between 1966 and 1977 and later between 1980 and 1984. She was born on this day in 1917 in Allahabad.

“Tributes to our former PM Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary” Modi wrote on Twitter.

