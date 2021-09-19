Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi pep talks top mandarins, stresses on policy implementation
india news

PM Modi pep talks top mandarins, stresses on policy implementation

Flanked by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr PK Mishra, PM Modi heard out some senior secretaries to the government even as he gave them a pep talk about the need for faster delivery and implementation.
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 19, 2021 07:41 AM IST
The basic purpose of the exercise was to energise the bureaucracy so that it becomes result driven and not process driven.(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met all the secretaries to the government of India over three hours and urged them to work together and implement policy decisions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Flanked by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Dr PK Mishra, PM Modi heard out some senior secretaries to the government even as he gave them a pep talk about the need for faster delivery and implementation. But it was not without his usual repartee.

After the meeting continued for over two and a half hours, the PM jocularly told the top IAS officers present that he was used to long meetings and hoped that they did not mind the extended meeting. The PM spoke for half an hour before opening the meeting for senior officials to speak their mind.

Before the coronavirus hit the country in January 2019, the PM has held meetings with all secretaries in the past too to get feedback from policy implementers. It is understood that several secretaries gave ideas, some fresh ones, while newly appointed secretaries met the PM face to face. However, it was quite evident that hurdles to implementation of government policies remained as also to the speed of execution.

RELATED STORIES

At one point, the PM jokingly told the top bureaucrats that since they knew the problems and the solutions and had the vision for the future, the problem lay with him regarding the implementation of policies.

The basic purpose of the exercise was to energise the bureaucracy so that it becomes result driven and not process driven.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Breaking news: Israel recaptures last two prison-break fugitives

Goa to launch ‘doorstep government’ initiative today, aims grievance redressal

Cong social media dept passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

Move to convene CLP confirmed Cong leadership’s loss of trust in Captain
TRENDING TOPICS
SCO summit
PM Narendra Modi Birthday
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
GST Council Meeting
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP