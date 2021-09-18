‘Importance given to tourism-linked states in Covid vaccination drive’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government has given priority to states linked to the tourism sector in its ongoing nationwide vaccination campaign. “Centre is dedicated towards boosting tourism in the country,” he said while interacting with healthcare workers and beneficiaries in Goa.

The coastal Indian state is among three states and as many Union territories (UTs) that have completed administering the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to its entire adult population. During his interaction via video conferencing, PM Modi said the Centre did not mention the tourism sector matter initially because “politics would have started on this as well". “But it was very important that our tourism destinations reopen. Himachal Pradesh, Goa are some examples of the same. Everyone eligible has received their first dose already. We are now working on Uttarakhand to achieve the same,” he added.

The Prime Minister further said that he hopes the “aggressive Covid-19 vaccination drive” in Goa will revive tourism in the state of “serene beaches". He added that the state strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and that its achievement of inoculating 100 per cent of the first vaccination jab is a “moment of pride” for the country.

Goa is a state that beautifully captures the diversity of our country. It is a state that strengthens the spirit of #EkBharatShreshthaBharat. Their achievement of administering 100% of the 1st vaccination dose is a moment of pride for all of us:PM @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 18, 2021

India on Friday administered 2.5 crore of Covid-19 vaccine jabs to eligible beneficiaries to mark the 71st birthday of PM Modi. This new record was over three times the average daily inoculations of the previous month. According to the data available on the Co-Win app till 9.09pm on Friday, as many as 17 lakh jabs were administered per hour. To break the figures down even more, a total of 28,000 doses were administered per minute and 466 jabs were inoculated to beneficiaries per second.

The one-crore vaccination mark was achieved by India by 1.30pm on Friday, while the two-crore mark was done by 5pm.

India sets a new record on 17 September. India administered more than 4/5th of the vaccine doses given worldwide yesterday. #IndiaFightsCorona #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/4xELL73cfg — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) September 18, 2021

Referring to the feat, PM Modi said that “yesterday was very emotional.” “I have celebrated many birthdays… yesterday, for #VaccineSeva, we made the record of administering 2.5 crore doses. We administered 15 lakh doses every hour, 26,000 doses every minute. This is a matter of pride for all of us,” he noted during the address.

India’s vaccination achievement on Friday – administration of jabs to 25 million (2.5 crore) citizens, equals the entire population of Australia, five times the entire population of New Zealand, and two-thirds the population of Canada, the Centre said.

