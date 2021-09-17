466 doses per second: How India achieved record Covid vaccination on PM Modi's birthday

Till 9pm on Friday, India administered 2.25 crore Covid-19 vaccination doses with the Co-Win website refreshing every second throughout the day, as a mega vaccination drive was planned on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday. "Every Indian would be proud of today's record vaccination numbers. I acknowledge our doctors, innovators, administrators, nurses, healthcare and all front-line workers who have toiled to make the vaccination drive a success. Let us keep boosting vaccination to defeat COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted hailing the achievement.

Here's all you need to know about the major vaccination feat

1. The one crore mark was achieved by 1.30pm on Friday and the 2 crore mark was reached by 5pm.

2. WHO South-East Asia Regional Office congratulated India for reaching the milestone. "Congratulations India for yet another milestone!" it tweeted.

3. Preparations were on to target an unprecedented milestone on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday and the BJP asked all its units across the country to help get a large number of people vaccinated on the occasion.

4. Going by the overall number, 17 lakh doses were administered per hour while the number of doses administered per minute was 28,000 and 466 doses were administered per second.

5. Karnataka topped the vaccination drive on Friday by administering 26.92 lakh doses till 9pm. Next are Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, which administered over 6.62 lakh doses and 24.86 lakh doses, respectively.

The aim was to reach two crore vaccination on Friday which was overachieved by 9pm. The Union health ministry observed Vaccine Seva day by encouraging more and more people to get the jab on PM Modi's birthday. As many people posted their photos of getting vaccinated on social media, health minister Mansukh Mandaviya replied to them and encouraged maximum vaccine coverage by Friday.

The vaccination drive in India began on January 16 and this is not the first time that a mega vaccination drive across the country was organised. Earlier too, states organised such mega camps achieving a huge number of vaccination in a single day, but on Friday, India broke all its past records.