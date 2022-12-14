PM Modi praises Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil for historic win

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers congratulated and facilitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the party’s historic win in Gujarat at the parliamentary party meeting on Wednesday.

Party workers and leaders welcomed PM Modi with loud cheers and claps as he arrived at this session’s first parliamentary party meeting in Gujarat.

According to the party sources, Gujarat state unit president CR Paatil who was also felicitated, received praised from PM Modi for the BJP’s historic victory in the recently concluded Gujarat assembly elections.

Praising the state chief, Modi said Paatil should be credited for the big win in Gujarat where the BJP broke all previous records by winning 156 of the 182 seats.

Further appreciating the efforts of all workers and party leaders in Gujarat, the Prime Minister also underlined that “…if every state unit functions as the Gujarat unit, then the party’s performance will always be good.”

The PM also thanked the people of Gujarat for giving such a decisive mandate to the BJP.

Union minister Ashwani Vaishnav, who gave a presentation on economy at the meeting talked about India’s economic growth over the years and said India’s inflation is under control while the cost of living has gone up exponentially in the west.

The PM also urged the party members to keep working on campaigns such as ‘Khelo India’ and reiterated that innovative programmes should be thought of to ensure the participation of people in the G20 summit.

Earlier too the PM asked his party colleagues to ensure that the summit is used as a platform for showcasing India’s ‘culture, diversity and Indianess’ to the world.

