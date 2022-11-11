PM Modi presents honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented an honorary doctorate to music maestro Ilayaraja at the 36th Convocation Ceremony of Gandhigram Rural Institute in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul. Chief minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi were also present at the ceremony.

Addressing the event, Prime Minister Modi noted that Gandhigram was inaugurated by Mahatma Gandhi himself and one can see the spirit of Mahatma Gandhi's ideas of rural development at the institute.

He said Gandhi's ideas have the answers to many of today's challenges and Gandhian values are becoming increasingly relevant.

Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi's idea of self-reliance, PM Modi said, the government is working towards Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Khadi had been neglected and forgotten for a long time. But through the call of 'Khadi for Nation, Khadi for Fashion', it has become very popular."

Weighed upon the difference and disparity between rural and urban areas, PM Modi said the difference in fine but not disparity.

“For a long time, inequality between urban and rural areas remained. But today, the nation is correcting this.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi flagged off Chennai-Mysuru Vande Bharat Express at Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna (KSR) Railway Station in Bengaluru.

"It will enhance connectivity between the industrial hub of Chennai and the Tech and Startup hub of Bengaluru and the famous tourist city of Mysuru," the PMO said.

He later inaugurated the Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru. The terminal, built at a cost of around ₹5,000 crore, will double the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 5-6 crore passengers per annum, from the current capacity of about 2.5 crore, according to the PMO.

