PM Modi, President lead Ram Navami greetings as India celebrates

As the country celebrates the festival of 'Ram Navami', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the greetings amid religious events across the country. The PM took to Twitter to wish the people and wrote, “Happy Ram Navami to the countrymen. May Lord Ram showers happiness, peace and prosperity in our lives. Jai Shree Ram!”

President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his greeting via Twitter and wrote: “Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram’s life, his conscientiousness and high ideals are the source of guidance and inspiration for the entire humanity. Let us all take a pledge to contribute to nation building by imbibing the ideals of Lord Ram in our lives.”

Home minister Amit Shah said that "everyone must learn to ‘walk on the path of truth and righteousness’ from Lord Ram". “Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. The life of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram teaches us to follow the limits and walk on the path of truth and righteousness. May Lord Shri Ram shower his grace and blessings on everyone,” he wrote on the microblogging site.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "Wishing you all a very Happy Ram Navami. Hope this holy festival brings happiness in everyone's life.”

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said: “ May the blessings of the Lord be on the whole world,” he said, extending his wishes on the occasion of Mahaparv Shri Ram Navami.

Leader of the opposition in Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, also extended the Ram Navmi wishes to the people.

Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Piyush Goyal were also among the several political leaders who extended the greetings of Ram Navmi to their fellow countrymen.

Ram Navami is one of the biggest Hindu festivals that marks the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, the seventh avatar of Vishnu. Ram Navami also marks the ninth day of Navratri when devotees celebrate Navami by providing food for the needy.