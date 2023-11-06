PM Modi, Prez Raisi stress on preventing escalation in Israel-Hamas conflict

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday emphasised the need to prevent escalation in the Israel-Hamas conflict and sought the early restoration of peace and stability as New Delhi continued its outreach to key West Asian players. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi exchanged views on the difficult situation in the West Asia region and Israel-Hamas conflict (Twitter MEA/ANI FILE)

Since the October 7 terror attacks by Hamas triggered the conflict, Modi has spoken with several key regional leaders, highlighting New Delhi’s condemnation of all forms of terrorism and reiterating the traditional support for a two-state solution.

“Good exchange of perspectives with President @raisi_com of Iran on the difficult situation in West Asia and the Israel-Hamas conflict,” Modi posted on X after his phone conversation with Raisi.

“Terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives are serious concerns. Preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability are important,” he said.

A readout from the external affairs ministry said Modi expressed “deep concern” at the terrorist incidents, violence and loss of civilian lives. Modi also reiterated India’s “longstanding and consistent position on the Israel-Palestine issue”, while Raisi shared his assessment of the situation.

“Both the leaders emphasised on the need for preventing escalation, ensuring continued humanitarian aid and early restoration of peace and stability,” the readout said.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in multifaceted cooperation between India and Iran, and welcomed the “focus and priority accorded to Chabahar port in Iran for improving regional connectivity”. Both sides agreed to remain in touch given their “shared interest in regional peace, security and stability”, the readout said.

Modi’s phone call with Raisi came a day after external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian. Jaishankar said in a post on X that they had discussed the “grave situation in West Asia and the concern of the international community”. He also conveyed the “importance of preventing escalation and providing humanitarian support”.

Since the conflict began, Modi has spoken with Egypt President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Palestinian Authority chief Mahmoud Abbas and United Arab Emirates President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The Indian side has sought to adopt a more nuanced position after initially supporting Israel’s right to defend itself in the face of the terror attacks. It has also defended its decision to abstain on a Jordan-backed resolution at the United Nations General Assembly calling for a ceasefire on the grounds that it didn’t explicitly condemn the terror attacks by Hamas. The resolution was adopted with the support of 120 countries.

More than 10,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip since the terror attacks, while another 152 were killed in the West Bank. More than 1,400 people were killed in the terror attacks by Hamas.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON