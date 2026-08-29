Putin to meet PM Modi on August 31 at SCO Summit; talks to continue at BRICS Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet on August 31 on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Bishkek, Russia's TASS agency reported.

Putin to meet Modi after Xi talks at SCO Summit. (Reuters)

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The two leaders are also expected to continue their discussions during the upcoming BRICS Summit in New Delhi on September 12-13. Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said Putin was scheduled to hold nine bilateral meetings during the SCO Summit, according to TASS.

"Major international events provide a good opportunity for bilateral contacts and bilateral meetings. Naturally, we always take advantage of this opportunity. It will be done this time too," Ushakov said.

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"As of now, we have scheduled nine bilateral meetings for our President," he added.

This would be PM Modi and Putin’s 21st in-person meeting since 2014.

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{{^usCountry}} The two leaders have maintained regular high-level engagement, including through bilateral visits and meetings on the sidelines of major summits. Their last in-person meeting was in New Delhi in December 2025, when Putin visited India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two leaders have maintained regular high-level engagement, including through bilateral visits and meetings on the sidelines of major summits. Their last in-person meeting was in New Delhi in December 2025, when Putin visited India for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. {{/usCountry}}

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Putin to meet Xi before Modi

Ushakov said Putin would first meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31, followed by his meeting with PM Modi.

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"After meeting with the Chinese leader, our President will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Incidentally, this meeting will be quite interesting, as we agreed to discuss several important issues there," he said.

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The Kremlin aide did not specify the agenda for the Putin-Modi meeting but said the discussions would cover several important issues.

He added that the two leaders would continue their discussions in New Delhi during the BRICS Summit.

"Our countries enjoy a privileged strategic partnership. We cooperate very closely, one might say, in all areas of cooperation. Recently, our president received the Indian Foreign Minister, who was visiting Moscow. We also had a very useful conversation, and these contacts will continue," Ushakov said.

MEA confirms Modi-Putin meeting

The ministry of external affairs had also confirmed on Thursday that a meeting between Modi and Putin was scheduled on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

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MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said India was working on several bilateral meetings for the Prime Minister, depending on the availability of time and convenience.

"We are working on a few bilateral meetings depending on the availability of time and convenience; the meetings will be held, and as and when the meetings are scheduled, it will be conveyed to you. A meeting is scheduled between the leaders of India and Russia on the sidelines of the summit," George said.

He said the two leaders were expected to review the broader India-Russia bilateral relationship during their meeting.

Modi's SCO visit

PM Modi is scheduled to visit Uzbekistan from August 29 to August 30 for a state visit at the invitation of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. He will then travel to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan from August 31 to September 1 to attend the 26th SCO Summit.

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According to the MEA, this year's SCO Summit marks the 25th anniversary of the organisation. India has been a full member of the SCO since 2017.