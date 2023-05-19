PM Modi puts onus on Pakistan for normal relations: ‘free from terrorism and…’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has put the onus on Pakistan to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities for normal and neighbourly relations with India. In an interview with Nikkei Asia, Modi addressed India's complex relationships with its closest neighbours, China and Pakistan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

Regarding the ongoing border standoff with China, Modi affirmed India's firm commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and dignity. He emphasized that New Delhi upholds the principles of sovereignty, the rule of law, and peaceful dispute resolution.

The border tensions between the two nations have strained bilateral ties, particularly following a violent clash in 2020, which resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers, the first fatal conflict between the two nuclear-armed neighbours in decades.

Modi stressed the significance of peace and tranquillity in the border regions as prerequisites for normal bilateral relations with China. He stated that the future development of the India-China relationship should be based on mutual respect, mutual sensitivity, and mutual interests. Normalizing ties, he added, would bring benefits not only to the wider region but also to the world at large.

Turning his attention to Pakistan, India's archrival since the partition in 1947, Modi expressed his desire for normal and neighbourly relations between the two countries. However, he emphasized that it is incumbent upon Pakistan to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. Modi placed the responsibility on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard.

"It is incumbent upon them to create a conducive environment free from terrorism and hostilities. The onus is on Pakistan to take necessary steps in this regard,"

Modi's comments underline India's steadfast approach in dealing with its neighbouring countries. As he prepares to attend the G7 summit in Japan, the prime minister's words carry weight and reflect India's stance on maintaining peace, stability, and constructive regional relationships.

