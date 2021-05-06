PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi among leaders who condole Ajit Singh's death

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were among the politicians who expressed their condolences on the death of former Union minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on April 20 and passed away on Thursday at the age of 82.

"The death of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji is extremely sad. He was always devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the center. My condolences to his family and fans in this hour of mourning. om Shanti!" PM Modi said on Twitter.

Ajit Singh was a seven-time member of Parliament and the son of former PM of India, Chaudhary Charan Singh.

"He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning," his son Jayant Chaudhary tweeted.

"Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn, cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare," Jayant's note, shared on Twitter on behalf of his family, read.

Congress' Rahul Gandhi also condoled the death of the leader. "The news of the untimely demise of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Ajit Singh ji is sad. My condolences to his family and loved ones," he tweeted.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar said the leader stood for the rights of the farmers and was intrinsic to the 'secular fabric of India'.

"Saddened to know about the demise of former Union Minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal President Chaudhary Ajit Singh. He stood for the rights and welfare of farmers and upheld democratic values and secular fabric of India. My heartfelt condolences to his family members," Pawar tweeted.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said he was 'saddened' to know of the leader's demise. "The news of the death of former Union Minister and farmer leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji is very sad. God bless the departed soul. My condolences to his family and fans," he said on Twitter.