PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi doesn't listen, doesn't sit in the House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a fierce counter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s charges of not speaking on contentious issues in Parliament.

In an interview with news agency ANI, the prime minister slammed Gandhi and called him a person “who does not listen and who does not sit in the House.”

“I have given facts on every subject and spoken on every subject on the basis of facts. On some subjects, our external affairs ministry and defence ministry have given detailed answers and wherever it was necessary, I had also spoken. How do I reply to a person who does not listen, and does not sit in the House?” Modi said.

The ongoing Budget Session has witnessed a fierce war of words between the prime minister and Gandhi.

On Tuesday, PM Modi while speaking in the Rajya Sabha had tore into the Grand Old Party accusing it of promoting dynastic politics. The prime minister even said that there would be no Emergency, 1984 anti-Sikh riots had the Congress been disbanded on Mahatma Gandhi’s advice.

Rahul had hit back at the prime minister, saying that the BJP was scared of Congress because it spoke the truth.

“The whole speech was about Congress, what Congress did not do and Nehru did not do. But nothing on BJP's promises. There is fear,” Gandhi had responded.

But the war of words had erupted in the Lok Sabha on February 2 when Rahul Gandhi had attacked the Centre over its policies. The Wayanad MP had said that two Indias were created, one for the rich and another for the poor. The Congress leader had also accused the Centre of helping Pakistan and China join hands together against India.