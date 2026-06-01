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PM Modi raises refugee, armed group activities issues with Myanmar president: MEA

Addressing a special briefing, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the PM addressed concerns about cross-border spillover from Myanmar.

Published on: Jun 01, 2026 08:36 pm IST
ANI |
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Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday raised concerns over the impact of Myanmar's armed group activities along India's border areas and discussed the issue of refugees with the President of Myanmar, U Min Aung Hlaing, during the high-level bilateral talks between the two leaders, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi(Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Addressing a special briefing on the visit of Myanmar's President, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said the Prime Minister specifically addressed concerns about cross-border spillover from Myanmar's internal conflict, while noting that such actions, along with corresponding military operations by the Myanmar Army close to the border, have significant implications for people living on the Indian side.

"This issue was raised by the Prime Minister today in the conversation and he emphasized this point: that these groups, their activities continue around our borders. And in response, the actions of the Myanmar army against them also happen very close to the borders," Misri said.

"And it has a lot of impact on the people living on this side, the Indian side of the border. So sometimes, there can be some damage there, or as you also said, many refugees come to our side from across that border," he added.

Regarding the return of refugees, Misri said the matter is "a bit more complicated" but added that both countries have mechanisms in place for repatriation.

Addressing concerns over Mizoram's demography, Misri said, "The Myanmar government also believes that these people have not come as permanent refugees. And as soon as normalcy returns on the other side of the border, these people will go back to their side."

The critical matter came during high-level bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing at the Hyderabad House in the national capital, earlier today.

The Myanmar President is currently on a four-day visit to India from May 30 to June 2.

 
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