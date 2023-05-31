PM Modi in Ajmer LIVE: Prime Minister to launch BJP's pan-India campaign ‘Maha Jansampark’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) month-long pan-India campaign, 'Maha Jansampark', in poll-bound Rajasthan's Ajmer on Wednesday. Under this Maha Jan Sampark, scheduled to be held from May 31 (today) to June 30, extensive public programmes will be done across the country after the completion of 9 yrs at the Centre. As part of the campaign, a two-wheeler tour, spanning eight days, in the assemblies across the country will also be conducted.