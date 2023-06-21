PM Modi really wants to do rights things for India: 5 things Elon Musk said

After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the first day of Modi's historic US state visit, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said PM Modi really wants to do the right things for India. PM Modi invited him to India, Musk said and to keep the invitation, he is tentatively planning to come to India next year. Calling himself a fan of PM Modi, Musk giggled and said PM Modi wants to be open and supportive of new companies. As Musk spoke about the potential of India for his investment, he said he is hopeful to bring his Starlink internet to India soon.

Here is what Elon Musk said about PM Modi, India and his plan for India

I am incredibly excited about the future of India. I think India has more promise than any large country in the world.

2. The takeaway from the meeting (between him and India) is he really cares about India. He is pushing us to make significant investments in India which is something we intend to do. In a nutshell, it was a fantastic meeting with Prime Minister. Several years ago, he (Modi) visited our Freemont factory.

3. I can say he (Modi) really wants to do the right things for India. He wants to be open, supportive of new companies and at the same time ensures that it accrues to India's advantage which is...that's the draw.

4. I am a fan of Modi. Yes, PM Modi invited me to India and I am tentatively planning to visit India again next year. I am looking forward to it.

5. “India has potential for all three pillars of a sustainable energy future, the three pillars being sustainable energy generation through solar and wind primarily, the amount of area you actually need to generate electricity…it is very doable…We are also looking to bring Starlink to India which could be incredibly helpful for rural areas."

