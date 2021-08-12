PM Modi releases financial support to women self help groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released financial support to women self help groups (SHGs) promoted under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM). The Prime Minister released capitalisation support funds to the tune of ₹1,625 crore to more than 4 lakh SHGs. He also released ₹25 crore as seed money for 7,500 SHG members under the PM Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme of the ministry of food processing industries and ₹4.13 crore as funds to 75 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) being promoted under the mission.

PM Modi also interacted with the members virtually as he talked about the support given to the members by his government. "Our government provided more support to women SHGs compare to previous governments. We opened bank accounts for women and provided loans without guarantee to SHGs," said PM Modi during the interactive session. PM Modi also said that women power can bring any change if they are determined enough. He also praised the members of SHG for their efforts.

"When a woman is empowered, not just a family is empowered but also the society and the country too develop," the Prime Minister said. "The way our sisters served the countrymen through self-help groups during the Corona period is unprecedented. Be it making masks and sanitisers, delivering food to the needy, awareness work, the contribution of your Sakhi groups has been incomparable in every way" PM Modi said during the event.

Interacting with one of the members of SHG, Champa Singh from Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi suggested she start an online campaign for organic farming.

PM Modi also released a compilation of success stories of women SHG members from all across the country, along with a handbook on the universalisation of farm livelihoods.

Pushing the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, PM Modi noted, "The government is also encouraging made in India toys a lot and is giving all possible help for this. Especially the sisters of our tribal areas are traditionally associated with it. There is a lot of potential for self help groups in this too."

"This is the time of 75 years of independence to set new goals and move forward with new energy. The group power of sisters now also has to move forward with new strength. The government is constantly creating that environment, those conditions from where all of you sisters can connect our villages with prosperity and prosperity," PM Modi told the members.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), DAY-NRLM aims at mobilising rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to diversify their livelihoods, improve their incomes and quality of life. Most of the mission's interventions are being implemented and scaled up by the SHG women themselves who are trained as community resource persons (CRPs) - krishi sakhis, pashu sakhis, bank sakhis, bima sakhis and banking correspondent sakhis.

