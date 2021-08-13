Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PM Modi releases 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs
india news

PM Modi releases 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs

The PM was participating in the ‘Atmanirbhar Nari Shakti se Samvad’ programme through video conferencing where he spoke to members of women’s SHGs associated with Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs. He also declared that the loan limit for self-help groups (SHGs) have been raised from 10 lakh to 20 lakh.

The PM was participating in the ‘Atmanirbhar Nari Shakti se Samvad’ programme through video conferencing where he spoke to members of women’s SHGs associated with Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission -- a scheme which aims to mobilise rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to improve their incomes.

“To increase the scope of entrepreneurship among women, a big financial help has been released for more participation in the resolve of self-reliant India. Be it food processing enterprises, women farmer producers association...more than 1,600 crore has been sent to lakhs of such groups of women,” the PM said. htc

