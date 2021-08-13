PM Modi releases 1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released ₹1,625 crore for women entrepreneurs. He also declared that the loan limit for self-help groups (SHGs) have been raised from ₹10 lakh to ₹20 lakh.

The PM was participating in the ‘Atmanirbhar Nari Shakti se Samvad’ programme through video conferencing where he spoke to members of women’s SHGs associated with Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission -- a scheme which aims to mobilise rural poor households into SHGs in a phased manner and provide them long-term support to improve their incomes.

“To increase the scope of entrepreneurship among women, a big financial help has been released for more participation in the resolve of self-reliant India. Be it food processing enterprises, women farmer producers association...more than ₹1,600 crore has been sent to lakhs of such groups of women,” the PM said. htc