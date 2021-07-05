Home / India News / PM Modi remembers 'friend' Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Ram Vilas Paswan during an election campaign rally in Patna. (PTI File Photo)
PM Modi remembers 'friend' Ram Vilas Paswan on his birth anniversary

Ram Vilas Paswan passed away in October last year. He was one of the tallest Dalit leaders and held the record of winning his constituency, Hajipur, with the highest margin for several years.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 09:09 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder, late Ram Vilas Paswan, on his birth anniversary. He said that Paswan was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians.

"Today is the birth anniversary of my friend, late Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. I miss his presence greatly. He was one of India’s most experienced Parliamentarians and administrators. His contributions to public service and empowering the downtrodden will always be remembered," PM Modi said on Twitter.


Ram Vilas Paswan, the veteran socialist and Dalit leader, passed away on October 8 last year.

Paswan was a minister in the VP Singh government, and emerged as a key champion of the implementation of the Mandal Commission recommendations. He was also a minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the Manmohan Singh government and the Narendra Modi government.

The battle for Paswan's legacy is being played out as a son Chirag is involved in tussle with uncle Pashupati Kumar Paras, who was elected as LJP's leader in Lok Sabha by the five of party's six MPs.

Both the factions have now moved to control the party and project their group as the real LJP, founded by Ram Vilas Paswan.

While the wing led by Chirag Paswan has expelled the five MPs from the party, the rival group has removed him as its president.

A meeting of the LJP national executive last Sunday endorsed Chirag's leadership and hit out at the faction headed by his paternal uncle for working against the party's constitution.

Chirag, meanwhile, will take out a 'Ashirwad Yatra' on the occasion of Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary on Monday to seek blessings of the people of Bihar. The yatra, in the form of a roadshow, will start from Hajipur, represented by Ram Vilas Paswan in the Lok Sabha eight times. Paras is currently the Lok Sabha MP from here.

