PM Modi reviews Cyclone Yaas' impact, announces 200,000 ex gratia to victims
india news

PM Modi reviews Cyclone Yaas’ impact, announces 200,000 ex gratia to victims

Prime Minister Modi undertook an aerial survey in parts of Odisha and West Bengal to review the situation in the wake of Cyclone Yaas, the PMO also said.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
MAY 28, 2021
Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a review meeting with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials of the state administrations to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas.(PMO/Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced an ex gratia of 200,000 to the next of kin of those who lost their lives during Cyclone Yaas and 50,000 to the seriously injured in its aftermath, according to news agency ANI. PM Modi also expressed his solidarity with all those who suffered due to the cyclone and deep sorrow to the families who have lost their relatives during the calamity, ANI added citing the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Prime Minister Modi undertook an aerial survey in parts of Odisha and West Bengal to review the situation in the wake of Cyclone Yaas, the PMO also said. Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan accompanied him during the survey. "Today PM Narendra Modi visited Odisha and West Bengal to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas. He undertook an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Bhadrak and Baleswar districts of Odisha, and Purba Medinipur in West Bengal," the PMO added.

PM Modi met chief ministers of West Bengal and Odisha as well. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee met PM Modi in Kalaikunda and submitted a preliminary report on damages caused by the cyclone, news agency PTI reported citing an official. "After having review meetings in Hingalganj and Sagar, I met the Honourable PM in Kalaikunda and apprised him regarding the post-cyclone situation in West Bengal. The disaster report has been handed over for his perusal. I have proceeded now to review the relief and restoration work at Digha," Banerjee tweeted after the meeting.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held a review meeting with Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik and other officials of the state administrations to assess the impact of Cyclone Yaas.

Cyclone Yaas made landfall on Wednesday morning near Dhamra port in Odisha, at 130-140kmph, gusting to 155kmph. The cyclone impacted East Medinipur, West Medinipur, Bankura, South 24 Parganas and Jhargram districts in West Bengal and Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in Odisha. At least two persons have died in Odisha, two in Jharkhand and one in Bengal due to Cyclone Yaas.

