PM Modi reviews 8 key projects costing 20,000 crore at Pragati summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed eight major projects covering seven states. The projects, which collective cost around ₹20,000 crore, are concerned with development in the areas of railways, road transport, power, and oil and gas.

PM Modi reviewed the projects as he chaired the 39th Pragati summit on Wednesday. Pragati, or Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation, is a project-focused platform involving the Centre and various state governments.

According to a government press release, nine agenda items were taken up for review, which comprised eight projects and a separate scheme. Among the eight projects, three were from the railways ministry, two projects each from the road transport and highways ministry and the power ministry, and one from petroleum and natural gas ministry.

“These eight projects, having a cumulative cost of about ₹20,000 crores, span seven states: Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra and West Bengal,” the government said in the press statement.

In the 38 previous editions of Pragati meetings, a total of 303 projects worth around ₹14.64 lakh crore had been reviewed.

During the latest summit, the PM also reviewed the “Poshan Abhiyaan” programme, underlining the importance of implementing it on a mission mode in all the states.

Modi also spoke about the participation of self-help groups (SHGs) and similar local organisations in promoting awareness about children’s health and nutrition at the grassroots level, which could help widen the reach of the Poshan Abhiyaan programme.