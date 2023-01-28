PM Modi reviews march past at Delhi NCC event, releases a 75 coin. Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inspected the Guard of Honour and reviewed the march-past by National Cadet Corps (NCC) contingents, demonstrating their skills, microlight flying, parasailing. Cultural programmes were also held. The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year at Delhi's Cariappa Parade Ground. A total of 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries were invited to be a part of the celebrations, according to a government statement.

During the event, PM Modi also released a special day cover and a commemorative and specially minted coin of ₹75 denomination, marking the 75 successful years of the NCC.

While addressing the rally, PM Modi lauded the “determination and spirit” of NCC cadets in serving the nation for over the last 75 years. “NCC is celebrating 75 years of its formation. Those who have represented NCC over the last 75 years have been a part of it, I appreciate their contribution to nation-building. India is proud of the determination and spirit of service of the NCC cadets,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi yet again hailed the contribution of youngsters and asserted that Yuva Shakti is India’s driving force. He further emphasised that the youth of India is the main reason why the entire globe is now looking towards our country. “The youth of the country are benefiting from India's defence sector reforms. In the last eight years, the number of our daughters in the police and paramilitary forces has doubled. Today, we see deployment of women in all three wings of the armed forces," he added.

"From the border areas and coastal areas, around 1 lakh people have nominated for NCC. When such a huge youth power wants to be associated with the development of the country, no goal will be impossible," the Prime Minister underlined.

