PM Modi reviews new parliament construction during surprise visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went on a surprise visit of the new Parliament building. He spent more than a hour at the upcoming parliament complex and inspected various works, sources told Hindustan Times.Accompanied by Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, the prime minister observed the faculties coming up at both the houses of parliament and interacted with the construction workers and the officials, sources added. This is not the first time when PM Modi has gone on a surprise check to review the construction of the parliament complex.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspects the construction of new parliament complex.

In September 2021, the PM had visited the construction site of the new complex and had interacted with the construction workers present there. He had laid the foundation stone of the new parliament building in 2020.

“The need was felt for a new Parliament building for years. 21st century India needs a new Parliament complex. The old building fulfilled the needs of the country, the new Parliament building will fulfil the country’s aspirations”, the prime minister had said during the event.

The new complex is a 64,500 square metre structure, and part of the ₹20,000 crore Central Vista project. The cost of the project is estimated at ₹971 crore. This earthquake resistant structure would involve 2,000 workers directly and 9,000 indirectly. The new building will have a capacity to house over 1,200 MPs.

A new office complext will also replace the Shram Shakti Bhavan and the Transport Bhavan. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

