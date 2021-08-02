Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / After 17 months in office, adviser to PM Modi quits
india news

After 17 months in office, adviser to PM Modi quits

Amarjeet Sinha was appointed as adviser to Modi in February last year, less than two months after he retired as secretary of the rural development department in December 2019.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:19 AM IST
Amarjeet Sinha, a 1983 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, was one of the two retired IAS officers appointed advisers to the PM in February 2020. (HT Archive)

Amarjeet Sinha, an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned after serving 17 months in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity on Monday.

There was no official statement on the retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer’s resignation. On Monday, Sinha’s name did not figure in the PMO’s list of officers on its website. Sinha did not respond to queries on his resignation.

Sinha, a 1983 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, was one of the two retired IAS officers appointed advisers to the PM in February 2020. His batchmate, Bhaskar Khulbe, was the other officer. Sinha was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre. He was appointed as adviser to Modi in February last year, less than two months after he retired as secretary of the rural development department in December 2019.

Earlier, Pradeep K Sinha,who was appointed as principal adviser to the PM in September 2019, resigned in March this year, reportedly due to personal reasons.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
pm modi amarjeet sinha
TRENDING NEWS

Bear opens car door in California, takes a look inside. Watch

Car slides and sinks into a lake on live television. Watch

Witty to sarcastic: Twitter’s ‘Imagine studying’ trend posts make people chuckle

Dad catches daughter stealing snacks. Her reaction is absolutely hilarious
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Parliament Monsoon Session
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP