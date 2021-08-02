After 17 months in office, adviser to PM Modi quits

Amarjeet Sinha, an adviser to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has resigned after serving 17 months in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity on Monday.

There was no official statement on the retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer’s resignation. On Monday, Sinha’s name did not figure in the PMO’s list of officers on its website. Sinha did not respond to queries on his resignation.

Sinha, a 1983 batch Bihar cadre IAS officer, was one of the two retired IAS officers appointed advisers to the PM in February 2020. His batchmate, Bhaskar Khulbe, was the other officer. Sinha was an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Bihar cadre. He was appointed as adviser to Modi in February last year, less than two months after he retired as secretary of the rural development department in December 2019.

Earlier, Pradeep K Sinha,who was appointed as principal adviser to the PM in September 2019, resigned in March this year, reportedly due to personal reasons.