PM Modi's birthday: BJP workers in MP cut 71-feet-long syringe shaped cake

BJP workers in Bhopal city of Madhya Pradesh cut a 71-feet long syringe-shaped cake on the eve of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 71st birthday on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party workers cut the cake, with "Thanks to Modiji for Namo Tikka" written on it, at Lalghati Chauraha in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. During the event, several party workers also wore white t-shirts with a slogan and Prime Minister's image. They also held his posters at the celebration. "We are viewing it as a day of service to people. A total of 71 people have pledged to donate blood today. Even the cake was 71-feet long," news agency ANI quoted a BJP worker as saying.

In Varanasi, PM Modi's parliamentary constituency, BJP workers also celebrated their leader's birthday by lighting earthen lamps and cut a 71-kg laddu. A book titled 'Kashi Sankalp' was also launched in presence of BJP member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly and former Banaras Hindu University vice chancellor, GC Tripathi.

The BJP has planned several events under the "Seva and Samarpan" campaign to mark PM Modi's birthday. The party has said it will inoculate a record number of people against Covid-19 to set a record of the maximum number of vaccinations in a single day.

To achieve this milestone, the BJP is prepping its health volunteers to ensure that the maximum number of people get their Covid-19 vaccines on the day.

India's vaccination drive was launched in January and since then the country has inoculated more than 18.1 crore people, making it the largest vaccination drive in the world. The Covid-19 cumulative vaccination coverage crossed a milestone of 77 crore doses on Thursday. The BJP is aspiring is to get more than 1.5 crore vaccines administered on Friday.

The party has also planned other welfare activities like organising blood donation camps. It will also donate also distribute 140 million ration bags with Modi’s pictures among the needy and about 50 million BJP booth workers will send Modi postcards highlighting their commitment to public service.

(With agency inputs)